Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,645 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.45 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.25.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

