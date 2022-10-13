Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

AGCO stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

