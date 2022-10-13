Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 2,603,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 332,142 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 420.9% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

