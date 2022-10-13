Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.