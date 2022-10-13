Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

