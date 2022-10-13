Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 79,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.