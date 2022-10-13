Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.66 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

About TC Energy

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

