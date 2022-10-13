Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.90.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $311.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

