Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2,134.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

