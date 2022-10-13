Spire Wealth Management Has $139,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $1,797,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 129.2% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $9,677,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

