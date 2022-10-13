Spire Wealth Management Has $143,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

