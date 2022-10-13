Spire Wealth Management Has $149,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.92 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

