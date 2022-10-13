Spire Wealth Management Has $151,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

