Spire Wealth Management Has $155,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

