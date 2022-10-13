Spire Wealth Management Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1,048.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT opened at $199.32 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.99.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.