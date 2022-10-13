Spire Wealth Management Has $168,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

