Spire Wealth Management Has $168,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 35.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,910. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

