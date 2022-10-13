Spire Wealth Management Has $179,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

