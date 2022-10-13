Spire Wealth Management Has $182,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $94.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

