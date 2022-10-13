Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $62,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

CNQ opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

