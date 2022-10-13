Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.