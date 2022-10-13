Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.19 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

