Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.