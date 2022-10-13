Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KT were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KT opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

