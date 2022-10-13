Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

