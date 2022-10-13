Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.56.

Equinix Trading Down 2.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $511.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $511.28 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

