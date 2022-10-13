Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

