Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

