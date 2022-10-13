Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.0 %

VOD opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

