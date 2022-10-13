Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 423,862 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

