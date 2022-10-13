Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,451 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 274.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $487,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,085,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

GLPI stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

