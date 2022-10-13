Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,743 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

