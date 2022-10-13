Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

