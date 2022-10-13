Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,489.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EMD opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

