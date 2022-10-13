Spire Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,944,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

