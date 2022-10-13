Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,251 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

