Spire Wealth Management Sells 153 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $128.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $125.73 and a twelve month high of $194.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

