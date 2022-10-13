Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,723 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

