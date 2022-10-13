Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,248 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

