Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,694 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.