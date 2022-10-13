Spire Wealth Management Sells 418 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,318.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

