Spire Wealth Management Sells 45,725 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 362,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

