Spire Wealth Management Sells 542 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after acquiring an additional 345,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

