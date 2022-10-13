Spire Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

