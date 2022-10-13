Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,068 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

