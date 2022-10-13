Spire Wealth Management Sells 934 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of GLTR opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $107.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

