Spire Wealth Management Takes $150,000 Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $15,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Sterling Check stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -261.96.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,979 shares of company stock worth $180,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

