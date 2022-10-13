Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,677,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after buying an additional 1,403,316 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Up 0.8 %

ATUS opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.