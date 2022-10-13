Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $272,418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

