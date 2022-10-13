Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,522 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 32.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

